Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 780 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Energy

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Energy news, Chairman Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,497.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,700 shares of company stock worth $545,243. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $105.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

