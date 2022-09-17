Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Franklin Street Properties worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Franklin Street Properties Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 65,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $200,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Read More

