Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $118.21 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.45.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.