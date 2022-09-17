Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 371 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $918,234,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

ACN stock opened at $272.68 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.42 and its 200-day moving average is $301.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.63.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

