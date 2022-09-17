Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,098,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after acquiring an additional 435,542 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 10,993.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 241,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,737,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $133.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. Analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

