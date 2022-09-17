Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 9,449 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.66% of PhenixFIN worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PhenixFIN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

Insider Activity at PhenixFIN

In other PhenixFIN news, CEO David A. Lorber bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.90 per share, for a total transaction of $46,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,818.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David A. Lorber acquired 4,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $178,315.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,307.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Lorber bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.90 per share, for a total transaction of $46,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,818.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,075 shares of company stock worth $562,056 over the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PhenixFIN Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of PhenixFIN stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $80.87 million, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29. PhenixFIN Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. PhenixFIN had a negative net margin of 57.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PhenixFIN Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PhenixFIN Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%.

PhenixFIN Profile

(Get Rating)

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.