Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WOPEY stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

