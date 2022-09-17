ContentBox (BOX) Reaches Market Cap of $402,860.60

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $402,860.60 and approximately $100,556.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ContentBox has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

