ContentBox Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $402,860.60 and $100,556.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00092539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00079474 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00021845 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007979 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

