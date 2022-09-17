Contentos Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (COS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $26.75 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Contentos has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,125.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00056835 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065187 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078124 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,492,604 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Contentos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

