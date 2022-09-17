Contrasting Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) & FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FAT Brands and Nathan’s Famous, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Nathan’s Famous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -18.14% N/A -3.67% Nathan’s Famous 12.14% -27.59% 15.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and Nathan’s Famous’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $118.88 million 1.00 -$31.58 million ($3.59) -2.03 Nathan’s Famous $114.88 million 2.35 $13.60 million $3.64 18.16

Nathan’s Famous has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nathan’s Famous, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Nathan’s Famous pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. FAT Brands pays out -15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nathan’s Famous pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nathan’s Famous has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FAT Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats FAT Brands on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands



FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About Nathan’s Famous



Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to produce and distribute sauerkraut and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to produce and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, mozzarella sticks, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to foodservice operators or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 27, 2022, its restaurant system consisted of four company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 239 franchised units in 18 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

