Contrasting Scheid Vineyards (SVIN) and Its Peers

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Scheid Vineyards to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Scheid Vineyards and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors 37 127 423 23 2.71

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 92.57%. Given Scheid Vineyards’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scheid Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

28.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -4.46% N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Volatility and Risk

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards’ rivals have a beta of -28.78, indicating that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million $14.19 million -6.28 Scheid Vineyards Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 1.07

Scheid Vineyards’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards rivals beat Scheid Vineyards on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

