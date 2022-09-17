Contrasting Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) & Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yamana Gold and Platinum Group Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.82 billion 2.23 $147.50 million $0.27 15.63 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$13.06 million ($0.14) -11.78

Analyst Recommendations

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yamana Gold and Platinum Group Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 2 5 0 2.71 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yamana Gold currently has a consensus price target of $7.10, indicating a potential upside of 68.25%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 14.15% 6.55% 4.07% Platinum Group Metals N/A -30.02% -21.44%

Risk & Volatility

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Platinum Group Metals on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

