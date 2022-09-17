Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Receives $11.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSDF shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

CTSDF stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

