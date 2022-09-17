Convex Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.60 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $325.24 million and $5.60 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.81 or 0.00023885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,591,088 coins and its circulating supply is 67,683,254 coins. The official website for Convex Finance is www.convexfinance.com. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex Finance is a platform built to boost rewards for CRV stakers and liquidity providers alike, all in a simple and easy to use interface. Convex aims to simplify staking on Curve, as well as the CRV-locking system with the help of its native fee-earning token: CVX.”

