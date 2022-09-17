Cope (COPE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,336.00

Cope (COPE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Cope has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Cope has a market capitalization of $738,175.48 and $14,336.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cope coin can now be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.16 or 0.02514915 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00102709 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002411 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00828348 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cope Profile
Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 coins. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cope Coin Trading
