Copiosa Coin (COP) Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Copiosa Coin has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $50,613.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Copiosa Coin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Copiosa Coin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.03219196 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00103323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Copiosa Coin

Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.

Copiosa Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Copiosa Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Copiosa Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Copiosa Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Copiosa Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Copiosa Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.