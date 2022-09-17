Copiosa Coin (COP) Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Copiosa Coin has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $50,613.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Copiosa Coin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.03219196 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00103323 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822696 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Copiosa Coin
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
Copiosa Coin Coin Trading
