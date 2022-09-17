Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Down 7.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.75. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Core Scientific traded as low as 1.85 and last traded at 1.86. 14,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,536,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.01.

CORZ has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Core Scientific Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

