Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Corteva Stock Down 1.2 %

CTVA stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

