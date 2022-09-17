Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Raised by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $529.83 and its 200-day moving average is $520.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

