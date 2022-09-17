Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $504.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $529.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

