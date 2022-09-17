Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

