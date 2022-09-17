Costco Wholesale Co. Same Store Sales Grow 10.1% in August, Shares Rise by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) same store sales climbed 10.1% during the month of August. Costco Wholesale’s stock climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $529.83 and a 200-day moving average of $520.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $223.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 124.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,458.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

