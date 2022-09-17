Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $21.99 Average PT from Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPNG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie began coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coupang Trading Down 3.7 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,376,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 49,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.29. Coupang has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

