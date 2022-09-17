Covesting Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COV)

Covesting (COV) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $326,052.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.27 or 0.02628690 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00103441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00826451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,767,851 coins and its circulating supply is 16,787,851 coins. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals.Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting.The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

