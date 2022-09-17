Cowen Lowers Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target to $7.50

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cowen to $7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VWE has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 7.86.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWE opened at 3.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $188.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.84. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1 year low of 3.00 and a 1 year high of 12.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Research analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.