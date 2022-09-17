Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.57.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $109.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.97. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.