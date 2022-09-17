Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 3,960 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,055.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

