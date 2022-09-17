Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 2.3 %

CSX opened at $29.49 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

CSX Company Profile



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

