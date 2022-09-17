Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 167,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,348,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 108.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 153.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $148.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.