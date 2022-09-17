Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GINN. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 29,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:GINN opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $65.07.

