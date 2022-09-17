Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,568,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,294,000 after purchasing an additional 301,204 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 715,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 866,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $62.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.37.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.