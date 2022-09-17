Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $51.42 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $103.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.86 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

