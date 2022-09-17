Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

NYSE LOW opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.92. The stock has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

