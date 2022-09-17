Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,711,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,604,000 after purchasing an additional 74,931 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 926,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,905,000 after purchasing an additional 729,814 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 594,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 416,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $139.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.98. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

