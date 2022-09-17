Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.64.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $182.85 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at $692,439.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.