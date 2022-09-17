Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 44,700 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 349.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.25% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDS opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.83. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $54.91.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

