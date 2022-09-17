Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 52,192 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 853.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $31.73 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.