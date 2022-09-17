Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 593 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EOG opened at $121.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average is $118.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About EOG Resources



EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

