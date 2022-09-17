Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $238.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

