Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 174 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,253,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

IWO stock opened at $221.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.08. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

