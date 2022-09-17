Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 59 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,124,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $485.20 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $497.20. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $474.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.