Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 766 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

