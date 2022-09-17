Critical Contrast: NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) vs. Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextPlat and Telekom Austria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $7.74 million 3.18 -$8.11 million N/A N/A Telekom Austria $5.62 billion 0.72 $537.67 million $1.87 6.50

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

NextPlat has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextPlat and Telekom Austria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A Telekom Austria 0 1 0 0 2.00

Telekom Austria has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential downside of 40.33%. Given Telekom Austria’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telekom Austria is more favorable than NextPlat.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -77.53% -51.31% -46.34% Telekom Austria 10.73% 16.24% 5.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of NextPlat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telekom Austria beats NextPlat on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services. It also provides end-user terminal equipment; digital products; cloud and Internet of Things services; and mobile payment services. The company provides digital services and communications solutions to approximately 26 million customers. It has operations in Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG is a subsidiary of América Móvil B.V.

