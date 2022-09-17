Critical Survey: OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) and OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Montauk Renewables and OPAL Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables 17.52% 18.20% 11.81% OPAL Fuels N/A -9.51% 0.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Montauk Renewables and OPAL Fuels’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $148.13 million 17.85 -$4.53 million $0.22 83.69 OPAL Fuels N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Montauk Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than OPAL Fuels.

14.4% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. 55.3% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Montauk Renewables and OPAL Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 0 0 1 0 3.00 OPAL Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Montauk Renewables has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPAL Fuels has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Montauk Renewables beats OPAL Fuels on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers (RIN) include long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, local utilities, and refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc. engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company generates and sells renewable power to utilities. As of May 1, 2022, it owned and operated 24 biogas projects. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in White Plains, New York.

