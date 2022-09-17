Crown 24 Hour Volume Hits $63.00 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $443,258.51 and $63.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.00608140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00259880 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00050352 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,523,052 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

