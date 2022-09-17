Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.20.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Insider Activity at Crown Castle
In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle
Crown Castle Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $163.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87.
Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crown Castle Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.
Crown Castle Company Profile
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
