Crust Network Market Cap Reaches $7.32 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $602.51 or 0.03002440 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00102941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00825193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Crust Network was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. Crust Network’s official website is crust.network. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership.”

