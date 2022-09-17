Crust Shadow (CSM) Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $743,833.78 and approximately $8,314.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,064.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00057080 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00065110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078328 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

