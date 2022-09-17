Crypterium (CRPT) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $11.36 million and $9.71 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,035,536 coins and its circulating supply is 81,037,985 coins. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

